Real Madrid announce defender departure

La Liga giants Real Madrid have on Sunday confirmed the club’s decision not to keep hold of a long-time member of the club’s loan ranks.

The player in question? Vinicius Tobias.

Right-back Vinicius, for his part, has been plying his trade on the books of Real since the summer of 2022, when he was brought in on an initial one-year loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Amid disagreement over his long-term prospects with the club, the Blancos brass then opted to extend Vinicius’ stay for another season last summer.

This time round, though, a call was needed, as to whether the 20-year-old had a future at the Santiago Bernabéu or not.

And, unfortunately for Vinicius, it has ultimately been decided that this will not be the case.

As revealed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, citing confirmation by way of Real Madrid themselves, the Brazilian is all set to head back to parent club Shakhtar Donetsk.

This comes with Florentino Pérez and co. having made the call not to activate their option to make Vinicius’ transfer a permanent one.

⚪️🇧🇷 Brazilian RB Vinicius Tobias leaves Real Madrid, club confirms.



He’s returning to Shakhtar Donetsk as buy option clause has not been triggered. pic.twitter.com/0I7KhQzvTr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN