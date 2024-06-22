Real Madrid alter stance on Alphonso Davies signing

A fresh insight into the transfer saga linking Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies with a move to Spain with Real Madrid has today been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Marca, and points towards something of a change in the stance of the powers that be at the La Liga champions.

The name of defender Davies has of course continued to dominate the headlines in Madrid heading into the summer transfer window.

This comes amid long-standing speculation that the Canadian international remains front and centre on the wishlist of the Santiago Bernabéu brass.

Bayern Munich, for their part, remain committed to tying Davies down to a new contract, ahead of the expiration of his current terms in 12 months’ time.

As things stand, though, the situation sits on something of a knife edge…

The Bayern hierarchy, as a result, will no doubt be intrigued to hear that, if the latest word stemming from the media on Saturday is anything to go by, Real Madrid are no longer all that committed to the operation.

This comes owing to the return to excellence of Ferland Mendy this past season.

As per the aforementioned Marca:

‘It is a market opportunity, but the situation has changed and it is no longer seen as a necessity. Mendy has won big and that is a reality.’

Conor Laird | GSFN