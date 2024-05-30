Real Madrid already working on ‘exceptional’ Kylian Mbappe presentation

With each passing day, Real Madrid are getting closer and closer to confirming the signing of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent.

The French superstar has confirmed his exit from PSG already and dropped a hint earlier this week that his next destination will be revealed in the next few days.

Real Madrid making grand plans

Now, according to journalist Rodra, even though Real Madrid are completely focused on their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, they are also making plans for Kylian Mbappe’s presentations.

The order within the club on the matter of Mbappe is not to talk about the Frenchman until after the Champions League final on the 1st of next month. But that does not mean that there is ‘neglect of duty’ in the offices.

Real Madrid’s idea is to announce the signing of Mbappe in the first week of June and, if possible, even present him.

Soon Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Champions League final in London will be played on Saturday and the next day will be a holiday or a mourning day.

Thus, if Mbappe’s arrival becomes official in the first days of June, there will be little room for the ‘mega-presentation’ to take place before the European Championship, which kicks off on the 14th.

Whether it is in June or July, the presentation that is being outlined will be exceptional, on a par with a signing that Real Madrid have been waiting a decade for.

Some within the club reveal that the presentation will be an event done in style: ‘It’s like celebrating another title’.

Work is quietly underway at the club so that Mbappe’s big day will remain one to remember.