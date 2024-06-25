Real Madrid have agreement in principle with key defensive target

Real Madrid are making strides towards achieving their goals in the transfer market even before the summer window is officially open.

Having already secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe, the Merengues are moving ahead in their pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The departure of Nacho Fernandez has only forced the Spanish and European champions to step up their efforts to land the 18-year-old.

Agreement in principle between Real Madrid and Yoro

To that end, Carrusel Deportivo reports that Real Madrid have an agreement in principle with Leny Yoro over a transfer this summer.

However, they are yet to reach an agreement with the French defensive prodigy’s club, Lille, over a transfer fee.

Yoro has been attracting strong interest from several other big clubs across Europe, with Liverpool, Manchester United, and PSG among his admirers.

Yoro only wants Real Madrid. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the defensive ace has been turning down any and all approaches that are not from Real Madrid and has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Now, it is being claimed that Yoro already has an agreement in place with Real Madrid.

What are the next steps?

With Real Madrid and Yoro reaching an agreement in principle, the club’s next step is to agree on a transfer fee with Lille, which is proving to be a hurdle.

The Ligue 1 outfit are demanding a fee in excess of €50 million for their defensive asset, but Real Madrid do not have any intention of paying such a sum. After all, Yoro only has one year left on his contract with the French club.

Lille run the risk of losing Yoro for nothing next year if he continues to turn down proposals from other clubs and ends up staying.

As such, reducing their asking price and reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with Real Madrid appears the best way forward for the Lille.