Real Madrid have agreement in place with Manchester United and Liverpool target, move will be made if veteran leaves

Having wrapped up an agreement with Kylian Mbappe earlier this month, Real Madrid are already plotting their next move in the transfer window. It’s likely to be for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, their top defensive target at this stage.

With Rafa Marin set to join Napoli, and club captain Nacho Fernandez unlikely to sign a new contract, Real Madrid would be left with only three senior central defenders. One of those, David Alaba, is still recovering from an ACL tear, and is unlikely to be back in time for the start of next season. As such, a signing would be a priority.

As per Marca, Real Madrid have already agreed personal terms with Yoro, who is also attracting strong interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. The 18-year-old prioritises a move to the Spanish capital, something that Los Blancos officials are well aware of, and their idea is to open talks with Lille if Nacho’s expected departure is confirmed. Even if the veteran does stay, a deal could still be sought this summer.

Lille would want €50-60m for Yoro, despite the fact that the player’s contract expires next summer. Real Madrid would not reach this amount, as their intention is to pay no more than €40m.

It is very good news for Real Madrid that they have the edge in the race to sign Yoro. It’d be a surprise if a deal was not done this summer, especially given the lack of centre-back options that Carlo Ancelotti would have in his squad for next season.