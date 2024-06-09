Real Madrid agree personal terms with Florian Wirtz

The 2024 summer transfer window does not open until the start of July, and yet Real Madrid are already working on their top target for 2025. The wheels are already in motion for a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Marca, two agreements have already been reached between Real Madrid, Leverkusen and Wirtz. The first is between the latter two, which ensures that the German playmaker will not be leaving the club this summer.

The second is between Real Madrid and Wirtz, seemingly over personal terms for a move in 2025. The idea is for the 21-year-old to play in the role that Jude Bellingham featured in last season, with the English international being pushed back into an interior position.

Signing Wirtz would be a phenomenal move by Real Madrid, although he wouldn’t be cheap. Reports suggest that a deal with Leverkusen could be worth in the region of €150m, although the money is unlikely to matter to Florentino Perez.