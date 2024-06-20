Real Madrid in advanced negotiations to sign 16-year-old Argentine sensation

After the capture of Endrick, Franco Mastantuono has been one of the most prominent South American names to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Regarded as the next big thing in Argentine football, Real Madrid are desperate to acquire the services of the River Plate attacker as part of their plans to further enhance the quality of the squad.

Real Madrid, though, face stiff competition in the race to sign Mastantuono, with Manchester City, in particular, more than prepared to splash the cash on the River Plate starlet.

Real Madrid in advance talks with Mastantuono

However, in what could only be viewed as a major positive, it appears Real Madrid are in advanced talks with River Plate over a potential move for Mastantuono.

This is according to Carrusel Deportivo, which suggests Real Madrid could be in pole position to acquire the services of the Argentine footballer, who will turn 17 later this summer.

Closing in on Real Madrid switch? (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Despite his tender age, Mastantuono has been a real spark in Argentine football over the past six months, with the youngster notably racking up 18 competitive appearances for River Plate.

During his time in the senior team, the attacking midfielder has impressed onlookers with his creativity and maturity on the pitch – making him an appealing target for big clubs across Europe.

It must also be noted that Real Madrid, should they succeed in the pursuit of Mastantuono, are eligible to bring the player to Santiago Bernabeu this summer, despite his age.

That is because the Argentine reportedly holds an Italian passport, which makes him eligible to move to Europe without having to wait until he turns 18.

This could be a key factor for Real Madrid, although the Whites, in any case, are more than likely to send Mastantuono elsewhere on a loan deal. In fact, a prolonged spell at River Plate cannot be ruled out either.