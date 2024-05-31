Real Madrid activate ‘plan B’ for Wembley final: Four midfielders

According to Sergio Lopez de Vicente’s report in AS, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is ready to activate his Plan B, which is to field a four-man midfield for the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

This midfield will include Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham.

While these players are all incredibly talented, they haven’t had much time to play together as a unit in this kind of setup. In fact, they have only started six games together all season, two of which were against Manchester City.

An opportunity for Camavinga

It must be noted that Aurelien Tchouameni has often been the main player in the pivot position and when Camavinga has taken his place, he has only played with this particular group of midfielders about six times.

This is why the final will be a significant opportunity for Camavinga to prove himself and show that he deserves to start over his compatriot.

Camavinga is a more dynamic and attacking player than Tchouameni, but he also tends to make more mistakes when starting plays.

This final will be a crucial test for him as the coaching staff has emphasised the importance of not making errors at the back.

Eduardo Camavinga will be Real Madrid’s midfield pivot. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Among the fans, there has been some debate about who should start in the pivot position, but for Ancelotti, the choice is clear: he prefers Tchouameni.

The reason is simple; while Tchouameni might play more conservatively, he makes fewer mistakes. Ancelotti feels that the team already has enough adventurous players going forward, so he wants someone reliable in the pivot.

Ancelotti forced to make changes

Unfortunately, Tchouameni won’t be available for the final at Wembley after suffering a stress injury in his left foot during the match against Bayern Munich.

During the celebration of Real Madrid’s league title, he was seen with a large support brace and a crutch. Initially, there was hope he might recover in time for the final, but Ancelotti confirmed last Friday that Tchouameni is definitely out.

Although the Frenchman is working hard to be fit, it seems nearly impossible and although he has been included in the squad list, it is unlikely he will play.

With Tchouameni out, Camavinga will take the pivot position where he has played 22 times this season.