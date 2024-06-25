Real Madrid will activate €1.5 million buy option on forward and sell for same price

On Monday, it was confirmed that Joselu will be leaving Real Madrid in the summer, with a transfer to Qatari side Al Gharafa on the cards.

The 34-year-old centre-forward joined Real Madrid on loan from RCD Espanyol with a permanent purchase clause worth €1.5 million.

For a long while, it was expected that Joselu would continue at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond this season with a one-year extension also being tabled.

But the striker has opted to move away from Real Madrid and join Al Gharafa, where he will sign a new deal worth €8 million per year.

Real Madrid will activate buy option and then sell

While Joselu’s move to Qatar was a given, it was still unclear as to whether Real Madrid would sign him from Espanyol and then sell him or if his transfer would take place directly from the newly-promoted side.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the same, claiming that Los Blancos will indeed execute the buy option worth €1.5 million to sign Joselu permanently from Espanyol.

Joselu to leave Real Madrid. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Once that formality is completed, Real Madrid will allow the veteran Spaniard to move to Al Gharafa for the same €1.5 million fee.

Everything is agreed between the player and the Qatari outfit, with the centre-forward expected to sign a two-year contract with an option for a third.

Having bid goodbye to Nacho Fernandez earlier today, Real Madrid will see Joselu leave for Qatar imminently with the move likely to be made official in the coming days.

The Spanish international enjoyed a fruitful campaign last season, bagging 17 goals and helping Real Madrid win La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.