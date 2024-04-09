Real Madrid 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said

[BBC]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to TNT Sports:

"We started really well but this is so difficult to come here, they defend really well and the pace they have up front is really amazing. We were a bit anxious with the ball in the first half, we lost a lot of balls and when that happens the team are so difficult to play against.

"The second half we showed incredible personality in the way we played. To come back from two or three would be difficult in Manchester. We played with composure, two fantastic goals. At the end Madrid, 77 minutes in this stadium, they can do it. 3-3 we take it and we have to win the next game to get to the semi-final."

On deflected goals: "I don't believe much in the lucky or unlucky in football."

On half-time chat: "Be more calm, move less, be safer with the ball and attack outside the areas. Be exactly what we talked about. I said it's 45 minutes then 90 minutes so a lot of minutes left to play. Sometimes you want to be crazy but they did really well."

On Josko Gvardiol: "We were lucky he is with us and he could play today otherwise it would be difficult because we didn't have players. The way he played was amazing, he played really, really good. He's a lovely guy so we're really pleased to have him and score too."

On Phil Foden injury: "A knock. He was grumpy with me for making the substitutions but he made a fantastic goal.

"Next week we have our people, our people are there and we need all of them, the energy to beat the kings of this competition. We will go for it in Manchester with our people."