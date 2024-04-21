Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona: Jude Bellingham scores late to seal El Clasico win

Jude Bellingham has scored 21 goals across all competitions this season [Reuters]

Jude Bellingham scored a late winner as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga after an enthralling El Clasico.

Bellingham smashed into the roof of the net as the clock ticked into stoppage time as Real twice came from behind at the Bernabeu.

Andres Christensen scored the opener for Barcelona but a Vinicius Jr penalty had the game level at half-time.

Fermin Lopez made it 2-1 to Barca before Lucas Vazquez equalised again.

The victory puts Real firmly on track to reclaim the title with just six games left to play this season.

It looked set to be a positive night for Barcelona when Christensen rose above Toni Kroos to meet Raphinha's corner after just six minutes.

But those celebrations were short lived as referee Cesar Soto Grado pointed to the penalty spot when Pau Cubarsi fouled Vazquez in the area, handing Vinicius the opportunity to score his 13th La Liga goal of the campaign.

Lamine Yamal thought he had restored Barcelona's lead when he flicked a corner towards goal and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who was behind the line, clawed it away.

Barcelona were adamant the ball had cross the line but, as La Liga does not have goalline technology, the video assistant referee decided it that was not the case.

A tense second half came to life in the 69th minute with Lopez turning in from close range after Lunin parried a cross into his path.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's Real drew level for a second time just four minutes later with Vazquez emerging unmarked at the far post to meet Vinicius' cross.

The win extends Real's unbeaten record across all competitions to 28 matches - winning 22 and drawing six - with their last loss at home coming against Villarreal on 8 April 2023.

Bellingham rises to occasion once again

Bellingham is becoming accustomed to delivering on the big stage for Real and few are bigger than a Clasico.

The England midfielder got a first taste of the historic fixture in October when he scored twice to lead his side to a 2-1 win at Estadio Olímpico Lluis Companys, and he has continued to step up in the key moments throughout his debut campaign in Spain.

His last-gasp winner at the Bernabeu means he is the first Real player to score in their first two La Liga El Clasico's since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2007.

The 103m euros (£88.5m) that Real handed over to Borussia Dortmund to sign Bellingham in the summer is looking like more of a bargain with each week that passes and he certainly does not look out of place with Zinedine Zidane's iconic number five on his back.

With 17 goals in La Liga this term, Bellingham is the second highest scorer in the division - just one behind Girona's Artem Dovbyk - and he continues to dazzle as Real look to end the season with a La Liga and Champions League double.

'It's a disgrace' - Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi was furious after VAR officials could not prove that Yamal's effort had crossed the line.

"It's a disgrace," said Xavi, complaining that the goalline technology used in other top flights including the Premier League is not available in La Liga.

"If we want to be the best league in the world we have to advance in this sense, you have to put in the technology."

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen agreed with his coach.

"It's shameful for football, I don't have the words," said the Germany international.

"There's so much money in this world and there's no money for what's most important."