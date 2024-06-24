Real Madrid 21-year-old youngster likely to take the No. 6 shirt after Nacho exit

Real Madrid will bid adieu to their club captain, Nacho Fernandez, imminently as the centre-back has agreed to join Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia on a two-year contract.

In doing so, the 34-year-old defender brings an end to his spell at the Spanish capital club that has lasted for over two decades starting from the academy.

Nacho’s departure, coupled with Toni Kroos’ retirement, means Real Madrid are set to have some new captains in the coming season.

Furthermore, there will also be new players taking over their vacant kit numbers.

Eduardo Camavinga set to be the next No. 6

It has already been confirmed that Federico Valverde will inherit the iconic No. 8 shirt left vacant by Toni Kroos’ exit.

Now, AS reports that young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set to take over the No. 6 kit that will be unoccupied once Nacho leaves.

Camavinga wore the No. 25 kit upon arriving at Real Madrid in 2021 before moving to the No. 12 shirt a season later, which he inherited from club legend Marcelo.

Real Madrid’s new No. 6? (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the 21-year-old youngster had worn No. 6 during his time with Rennes and dons the same number with the French national team.

As such, as things stand, everything indicates that the French midfield sensation will take over the No. 6 jersey next season.

A greater role for Camavinga next season?

While Camavinga did play 46 matches this past season, he was not always a permanent starter for Real Madrid.

After all, Carlo Ancelotti preferred the midfield combination of Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde when everyone was fit and available with Jude Bellingham slotting in as the attacking midfielder.

But with Kroos retiring, it might open the window for Camavinga to feature with greater regularity in the centre of the park in the coming season.

However, with there likely to be a change of formation to a 4-3-3 due to Kylian Mbappe’s signing, Bellingham would also be competing for a spot in midfield, which could again hinder Camavinga’s chances.