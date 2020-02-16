Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo: Late Mina leveller denies Los Blancos

Substitute Santi Mina's 85th-minute equaliser denied leaders Real Madrid a sixth successive LaLiga victory as Celta Vigo left the Santiago Bernabeu with a 2-2 draw.

Los Blancos were stunned by Fedor Smolov's first goal for Celta in the seventh minute and the home side failed to register a single shot on target in the opening half.

However, they turned the game on its head within 13 minutes, Toni Kroos scoring again against Celta before Sergio Ramos slotted home a penalty after the returning Eden Hazard had been fouled.

Mina's late leveller meant Zinedine Zidane's men only moved one point clear of Clasico rivals Barcelona, though, as their winning run came to an end.

All eyes were on the returning Hazard, who was making his first appearance since November due to an ankle injury, but more attention should have been paid to Real Madrid's defence at the start.

Iago Aspas fed Smolov, who, having found space between Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal, collected the ball and calmly slotted beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Celta came close to a second prior to the break but Courtois flung out both hands to thwart Joseph Aidoo's header from Lucas Olaza's corner.

There was an immediate improvement from Zinedine Zidane's men after the break.

First, Ramos volleyed home Gareth Bale's delivery only to see a potential equaliser chalked off by VAR.

Yet there was no issue with Kroos' 52nd-minute effort, the Germany international placing home after Marcelo had found him with a cutback.

Hazard then made an impact on his return as goalkeeper Ruben Blanco tripped the former Chelsea star after he had beaten him to the ball, with Madrid skipper Ramos making no mistake from the spot.

Yet Madrid could not hang onto their lead and substitute Denis Suarez threaded a pass through to his fellow replacement Mina, who fired home two minutes after coming on to make it 2-2.

Celta boss Oscar Garcia was dismissed in the latter stages for kicking another ball onto the pitch after Madrid had restarted, but he was all smiles at the final whistle as his struggling side took a point off the leaders.