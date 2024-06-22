Real Madrid are 18-year-old target’s preferred club despite Liverpool, Man United, PSG insistence

Following the signing of Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid have Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro at the top of their wishlist for the summer transfer window.

However, the Merengues are facing hurdles in their pursuit of the Bayern Munich left-back and the Lille centre-half.

In case of Yoro, Lille’s asking price in excess of €50 million ins seen as excessive by Real Madrid, while competition from other clubs also complicates issues.

Rivals not giving up

PSG, Manchester United, and Liverpool have all been credited with a strong interest in signing Leny Yoro in the summer.

Despite it becoming clear that the 18-year-old has a preference towards Real Madrid, the aforementioned suitors are not ready to give up on their pursuit of the Frenchman, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Man in demand. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

As per the report, though, despite the strong interest from the Ligue 1 champions and the two Premier League heavyweights, Yoro continues to see Real Madrid as his favourite destination.

As such, the teenage prodigy is waiting for a decision from the reigning champions of Spain and Europe before making a call on his future.

As far as Real Madrid are concerned, they are very keen on signing Yoro but only on their terms. They do not intend to pay over the odds for the 18-year-old, more so considering his contract expires in 2025.

In fact, reports suggest that they have set a spending limit of around €35-40 million for Yoro and do not intend to spend beyond that.

The Merengues, for now, are waiting for a decision from their captain Nacho Fernandez, before making their next move on the Leny Yoro deal.