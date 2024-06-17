Real Madrid are a ’10/10 club’ with the ‘best players in the world’ says departing youngster

A product of the Barcelona youth academy, Iker Bravo had raised many eyebrows when he joined the Real Madrid youth setup in a two-year loan deal in 2022.

Bravo’s two-year loan spell with Real Madrid’s reserve team comes to an end this summer, and the player is slated to return to his parent club Bayer Leverkusen.

Recently speaking to MARCA, Iker Bravo offered his two cents on Real Madrid’s team-building as well as the prospect of returning to the Spanish capital.

Iker Bravo on Real Madrid

Bravo notably heaped praise on Real Madrid and how Florentino Perez has managed to craft a world-class team.

“Honestly, seeing how the club is so healthy economically, with Florentino’s good management, today Real Madrid is a 10/10 club. And in a 10/10 club, the great players have to be here,” Bravo said.

“That’s why there are the best players in the world: Mbappé, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo. Tell me which youth player could go up? I don’t think there are real opportunities to see one of them today. That’s the reality,” he added.

Bravo was asked about the prospect of returning to Real Madrid once again in the near future. The youngster did not rule out the idea either.

“Returning to Real Madrid? I’m sure that if I do things right, I commit to myself and to football and I make good numbers for the next two or three years, why not? you never know,” he said.

For the time being, though, Bravo is slated to return to the Bayer Leverkusen youth setup. The player might even feature for the senior team next season.

Given how Xabi Alonso has been closely linked with a move to Real Madrid, sealing a breakthrough in the Bundesliga next season could be an ideal short-cut for Bravo, if he is to secure a return to Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

Iker Bravo on Barcelona

While praising Real Madrid, Iker Bravo was also mindful of his Barcelona past. To that end, he also expressed his admiration for the Catalan outfit.

“Barça was my life for 10 years, I gave everything for that team and I have an incredible appreciation. You can never deny the past and I think it is not incompatible with defending the Real Madrid shirt. The two clubs will be in my heart forever,” the youngster said.

A native of Catalonia, Iker Bravo was a part of La Masia for nine years before he eventually joined Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer in 2021.