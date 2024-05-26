Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Match review

Real Madrid’s league campaign concluded with a 0-0 draw against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu, finishing the season with an impressive 95 points on the La Liga table.

As anticipated, Carlo Ancelotti named a strong starting lineup, which might also potentially be the lineup for the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Before kickoff, Toni Kroos received a guard of honor from both Betis and his Madrid teammates, marking his final La Liga appearance. A tifo was also on display to thank the German for his services at the club.

The match began tentatively for the home side. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Real Madrid found Betis to be a resilient opponent, launching dangerous counter-attacks.

Thibaut Courtois had a relatively quiet first half, with Betis failing to direct most of their attempts on target. In contrast, Betis’ goalkeeper, Francisco Vietes, was called into action several times, making crucial saves to deny Madrid’s forwards.

Betis thought they had taken the lead four minutes before halftime when Johnny found the net, but a VAR check revealed an offside in the buildup, nullifying the goal. Real Madrid breathed a sigh of relief as the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, Los Blancos intensified their efforts. Jude Bellingham forced Vietes into making several key saves, but the Betis defense held firm.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan stint nearing its end, he was subbed on in the 63rd minute, playing the final half-hour of the match. Vinícius Jr. persistently sought to break the deadlock, but Betis’ defense remained resolute.

The most emotional moment of the match – and perhaps the season – occurred in the 87th minute as Toni Kroos walked off the Santiago Bernabeu pitch for one final time after being applauded by all the players and receiving a standing ovation from the fans. The emotional scene saw Kroos embrace his daughter near the bench, tears streaming down his face.

To cap it all off, Toni Kroos bowed out in true Toni Kroos fashion, with the German being named the man of the match in his final league appearance.

The draw was inconsequential as the men in white had already been crowned the champions of Spain; however, it proved to be an emotional night for the fans as they bid farewell to a club legend and one of the best midfielders to ever grace the game.

With La Liga behind them, Real Madrid now set their sights on the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, just a week away. A victory would not only be the perfect send-off for Toni Kroos but also add a remarkable sixth Champions League title to his glittering career.