Is this the real life? JuJu Smith-Schuster shouts out fantasy owners in declaring he'll play against Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is soaring back onto the field to save the day for his fantasy owners in Week 16. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Fear not, fantasy football fanatics who drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster, the electric Pittsburgh Steelers weapon will be on the field for a Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. And he’d like to make sure his internet owners know he’s gutting it out for them.

Smith-Schuster confirmed he’d be good to go for Week 16 via Twitter on Saturday, announcing that he wouldn’t be letting down those who took a chance on drafting him for their fantasy teams after suffering a groin injury earlier in the week.

A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6YntwS4lpD — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 22, 2018





“A lot on the line this week.” Smith-Schuster tweeted. “The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! There’s no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!!”

The second-year wideout missed practice on Friday after leaving the field early on Thursday. The Steelers had listed him as questionable until his declaration on Twitter. While the last two weeks of the NFL season is usually when top contenders begin to rest their star players for the postseason, Week 16 is typically when most fantasy football leagues hold their championship game.

A lot of teams and players will try tuning out the noise that comes from fantasy players this time of year, however Smith-Schuster has always been one to play into internet culture — especially when it comes to “Madden” video games or fantasy football.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin might not care as much about Smith-Schuster’s fantasy owners, however. We’ll have to wait and see just how much Pittsburgh relies on No. 19 as the regular season begins to wind down.

