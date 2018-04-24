The Real-Life Diet of Victor Oladipo, the Pacers' Newly-Jacked Franchise Player

After spending the first three years of his career toiling for lottery teams in Orlando—and then a single tumultuous season with the newly Kevin Durant-less Oklahoma City Thunder—Victor Oladipo has found a new identity with the Indiana Pacers: franchise player. The former IU standout and perennial style-forward dude has thrived since his return to the Hoosier State, leading the Pacers to the Eastern Conference's fifth seed and earning his first All-Star berth in the process. To Oladipo, though, this seemingly overnight star transformation is actually the fruits of his labor from last summer, when he began a strength training routine that yielded this career 2017-18 campaign—and ridiculously cut, beach-ready abs.

Oladipo's offseason wasn't just about cool new workouts, though. He also overhauled his diet, with a focus on cutting out fried foods, upping his protein intake, and drinking a gallon of water a day. By the time the season began, Oladipo had lost 15 pounds, and muscle was pretty much the only thing that remained. It showed on the court. "He has Wall and Westbrook speed,” Pacers head coach Nate McMillan gushed to NBA.com just a week into the season.

After two trades and whispers that he might become a draft bust, it now appears that Oladipo will be the one who gets the last laugh. We caught up with him before the playoffs began to find out what he ate to fuel his impressive body transformation; what it feels like to throw down one of his dunk, with or without a Black Panther mask in tow; and why he cherishes every moment he gets to spend near bread.

GQ: What was your diet and nutritional routine like in the offseason?

Victor Oladipo: I changed my diet quite a bit. I took out a lot of fried foods and bread, as well as unnecessary starches and wheat. Instead, I put in good carbs like quinoa. After doing strength and conditioning training, I would have two meals for lunch and dinner at the facility. It was perfect because I didn't have to go anywhere else. I had the meals right there, already prepared. Hydration was also huge for me. I drank a gallon of water a day, and I still do that now. It helps get my metabolism going.

What were some of the general rules you followed and adjusted to while changing your diet?

I think the biggest thing, other than eating healthier foods, was controlling my portions and monitoring the time of day when I ate. I don't really eat too heavy anymore, and I don't eat too late, either. Also, I'm from Maryland, so when they told me that I could still get away with eating seafood, that was good for me. [Laughs]. It was all fresh, natural stuff, and basically no fast food. We also took out gluten, all dairy, and other sugars. It was a lot of clean eating.

What are some of the foods and meals you liked the most?

I ate a lot of salmon, and other fish, and grilled chicken, and steak. Obviously, vegetables have been huge for me. It's crazy to me because at first, I didn't really like vegetables and fruits. Now, I can't go a meal without eating some.

What’s your favorite cheat meal or snack when you’re looking to let loose?

If I have a cheat meal, I just eat bread. I don't really eat a lot of bread in my regular diet now. If I have a cheat meal, I'll try to eat something that's not too crazy. But it has some type of bread in it.

What’s it been like to play in Indiana, where you had so much success in your college career?

It's been a great experience to come back to this, my second home. That means so much to me. My teammates, the staff—everybody here embraced me and did a great job of making me feel at home again.

What are some of the broader lessons you learned from your training and nutrition over the summer?

When you're young, you just go out there and play. Now, I realize how important strength and conditioning is, too. I learned what I could eat, and what I couldn't eat—not only in my basketball life, but my everyday life as well, just so that I feel better when I wake up in the morning.

What does it feel like to throw down one of your dunks?

It feels good, man. It feels like you’re flying for a minute. There's nothing like dunking. It not only gets you hyped, but it gets your teammates hyped as well, and the fans, too. So that's pretty cool.

How do feel about your play this season, and what are your expectations for yourself and the team going forward?

I feel pretty good, but there's still room to grow and improve. There are still things I need to get better at. I’m going to keep working hard so I can reach where I want to be.

It’s been a big regular season, and I’m feeling great on the court, and I'm ready for a run with this team. All we can really control is the effort we bring every day. That's what I'm trying to do, and that's what this team is trying to do together.