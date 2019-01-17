The Real-Life Diet of Jusuf Nurkic, Who Dropped 35 Pounds in a Single Summer

Two summers ago, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic prepared for his first season as a full-time starter by shedding some 35 pounds from his 7-foot frame, thanks to boxing, cardio, and—perhaps most importantly—learning to ignore his sweet tooth a little more often. It paid off in the form of a breakout 2017-18 campaign in which he averaged career highs in points and rebounds per game, helping lead the Blazers to an unexpected three-seed in the always tough Western Conference.

In July, Nurkic was rewarded for his hard work with a four-year extension, and says he's now in the best shape he’s ever been. Earlier this month, he became the first player in NBA history to notch more than 20 points and rebounds and more than five assists, steals, and blocks in a single game since the league began tracking those defensive statistics in 1973.

As the team looks to avenge last year’s first-round sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, Nurkic is establishing himself as the defensive anchor who complements the Blazers’ high-scoring backcourt. The man nicknamed the “Bosnian Beast” recently spoke with GQ about learning to embrace his cheat days again; moderating his love of coffee before games; and the one chocolate mousse that he can’t get enough of.

GQ: After the 2016-17 season, you had lost about 35 pounds coming into training camp. How did you feel throughout the season that followed?

Jusuf Nurkic: It feels amazing. It was new to me because I hadn’t played that many minutes or games in my career, so I wanted to be prepared. And it could have been difficult, over 82 games and the playoffs. I have really high expectations for myself, so it was amazing to see how much I could do in an offseason once I really focused and put in the work.



Did you have to overhaul your wardrobe?

Yeah, it’s difficult when you lose that much weight. [laughs] You have to change everything and buy all new clothes. Now all of my clothes are more fitted.



You picked up biking in Denver to help avoid the traffic. Where does a seven-footer purchase a mountain bike?

Of course, it’s customized. [laughs] I used to ride it around in Boulder, close to Denver. It was good exercise, and amazing to see the beauty of the Mile High City. I don't have much time for it right now, but probably in the summer I will try to bike in Portland, too.



What foods did you have to eliminate from your diet?

The main thing was cutting out the sugar. It was very difficult for me, because I love a lot of desserts—everything sweet. But when you want to do something good, you just have to focus and get out of your comfort zone. That was important for me.



When you first started your career, how did you adjust to all the different food options that are at your disposal in each city?

That was big. I’m a guy who likes to try different foods, and there are so many options. We have people in the organization and on the team who try to help. But when you’re traveling to other cities with all these different foods and restaurants, it can be a problem.



Do you get more cheat days now?

Hell, yeah! When I had all the extra weight, it was a lot different. But now I’m where I want to be, and I’ve kept the weight off for more than a year. I’ll only put on a few pounds during the season, and if I have a good training day, sometimes you have to treat yourself.



When I go to L.A., there is a restaurant called Il Piccolino—they have the best chocolate mousse in the world. I’m dead serious. It’s the best chocolate mousse I’ve ever tried.

Was the increased pace of the NBA the motivation for your weight loss?

I wouldn’t say that’s necessarily the reason I lost the weight. You’re right, though, because the game is ridiculous now. It really has changed. There are all these small-ball lineups, and everyone is trying to play that way. You have LeBron playing the 5, and K.D. playing the 4 or even 5.



I think that every ten years or so, the game switches up. In this most recent draft, a lot of big guys were picked, so that might help. Hopefully in a couple of years, or when someone beats Golden State, we can get back to real basketball, like the way it used to be. But I lost the weight because I wanted to be in the best shape I possibly could.

What’s your game-day routine?

Typically, I’ll come into the practice facility in the morning and eat some scrambled eggs with shrimp, mushroom, and tomatoes. Then there is our shootaround. My pregame meal is something like teriyaki—rice, chicken, and shrimp. I need something in my stomach, but I don’t eat too much. Postgame is normally a salad, more rice, and chicken or fish. I try to eat light on game days.



I heard you’re a coffee guy. Do you drink coffee on game days?

I’m a big coffee guy! I’m drinking a Stumptown coffee right now. [laughs] Every day! If we have a shootaround in the morning, I cut the sugar, but I will have coffee. The problem is having it late in the day, because you’re probably not going to get much sleep or be able to take a nap before the game. It can be tricky.



To be honest, I have to drink coffee right before games—I have a routine. During the second half of the season, you’ll see more guys having coffee 30 minutes before the game, or even right before tip-off. Lots of players do. Everyone is different, but you have to be aware of what works for you and what doesn’t.

This interview has been edited and condensed.