'Real leader' Docherty thrilled to extend Rangers stay

Rangers captain Nicola Docherty says there is "no place I would rather be" after signing a two-year contract extension to stay with the club until summer 2026.

The Scotland defender, 31, was part of the side that clinched Rangers' first league title two years ago and she lifted her first trophy as captain in this season's SWPL Cup triumph.

Docherty, who had a season with the Ibrox club in 2010 before returning from Glasgow City in 2020, said: "I am absolutely delighted to extend my time with Rangers.

"It is a club that I have loved since I was a child, so to be extending here is a huge honour for myself and my family.

"There is no place I would rather be because I have loved my time here since I rejoined, so I am thrilled to get that over the line.

“Jo [Potter] played a big part in me staying, ever since she has walked through the door she been great."

Head coach Potter, who appointed Docherty as captain last summer, says she has "more than surpassed my expectations on and off the park".

Potter added: "She is a real leader for the group. She has played almost every minute under me and that shows how highly I rate her.”