'The REAL know where home is for me': Keionte Scott returning to Auburn football in 2024

AUBURN — Auburn football fans can exhale.

After reports circulated Friday that standout defensive back Keionte Scott intended to enter the transfer portal, Scott took to social media Monday to clear up any confusion: "Thankful for the patience and the honest opinions but the REAL know where home is for me. #WDE," Scott wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Players can notify programs that they'd like to transfer, but schools don't have to immediately submit their names into the portal, which could explain the circumstances surrounding Scott. Regardless, Scott seems to be set on returning to the Plains for a third season.

Scott began his collegiate career at Snow College, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Auburn in December 2021. He's complied 97 total tackles, five pass deflections and an interception in his time with the Tigers. He also returned a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas on Nov. 11.

