"A real housewife has a tougher schedule than Alabama." | PROPS Episode 13

How many kids can Philip Rivers actually have? How many Harbaughs will be coaching in the NFL next year? And Matt Walsh from Veep stops by to ask if the Bears can get to a Super Bowl with Mitchell Trubisky.

Comedians Sarah Tiana and Andrew Santino debate the most interesting prop bets for the upcoming week in sports and pop culture. Follow the show on twitter and instagram @2debate2furious. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports on YouTube for new episodes every Wednesday.