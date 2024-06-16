The real hero: Real Madrid player saves a couple from drowning in Maldives

Real Madrid loanee and Almeria player Sergio Arribas is being hailed as a hero after saving a couple from drowning in the Maldives.

Arribas was on vacation in the Maldives with his girlfriend when he noticed a couple struggling to stay afloat while snorkelling. Without hesitation, he jumped into the water to assist them, reports MARCA.

As per the report, the couple had drifted too far from the shore and were struggling to keep their heads above water. Arribas reached them and helped them back to the shore, where they were met by a group of people who had rushed to their aid.

Fans and coaches alike are lauding Arribas for his quick thinking and bravery in a situation that could have had tragic consequences.

Arribas is currently on loan at Almeria from Real Madrid. He made 34 league appearances for the club this past season, scoring nine goals while mustering five assists. He is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Arribas’ impressive performances on loan have raised many eyebrows inside the Real Madrid camp and it will be interesting to see whether or not the youngest becomes a part of the Real Madrid setup in the coming season.