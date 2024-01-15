The Real Forno Show: Are the Vikings in trouble?

The Minnesota Vikings are at a known crossroads going into the 2024 offseason. Are they in trouble moving forward?

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions both seem to be setup for long-term success after winning their wild card matchups on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Vikings just finished a 7-9 campaign and have massive question marks on both sides of the football.

Should fans of the Vikings be worried? There are questions all across the board.

Do they need to have quarterback solved right away?

Would focusing on the defensive line be a smart play for the Vikings?

How important are good schemers vs. great talent?

Will the Vikings see growth from their young players?

Who could the Vikings look at in free agency?

We are here to break it all down and more on the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire