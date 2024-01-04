The Real Forno Show: How should Vikings approach final game?

The Minnesota Vikings are entering week 18 in really odd territory. They have about a 3% chance to make the playoffs but need a lot of help. In week 18, they are facing an angry Detroit Lions team who is reeling from their 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys where they felt screwed over.

It begs the question: how should the Vikings handle this game? Should they go all out and try to win with the playoffs a long shot or give young guys an opportunity to play so you can see what their development looks like heading into the offseason? They did announce Nick Mullens as the starting quarterback for the game, which likely speaks to them wanting to win.

The Vikings appear to be playing to win but could they sprinkle in some more young players to see what they have? That will be the focus of the show along with a brief synopsis of what to expect with SKOL Search this offseason.

We are here to break it all down and more on the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire