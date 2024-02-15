The Real Forno Show: Tyler’s top 10 2024 NFL quarterbacks

The NFL draft is fast approaching and the scouting combine is now just two weeks away. With the combine being so key for most positions, one where the drills don’t matter as much is the quarterback position.

Why doesn’t it matter as much for quarterbacks? Unless you are a dynamite runner, your 40-yard dash time doesn’t matter much and you only need to be a good athlete to truly thrive. Being a great one does help, but it’s more about what you do with the ball in your hand. Will the Minnesota Vikings view things the same way? We will find out come April.

With that being said, Tyler Forness’ preliminary top 10 quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL draft are set!

We are here to break it all down and more on the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire