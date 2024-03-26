The Real Forno Show: Trade ups and void years explained

The Minnesota Vikings are a month away from likely making a change at the quarterback position. They let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency and acquired the 23rd overall pick signaling the desire to make a change.

The big question surrounding the Vikings is whether or not they can make a trade-up to get a quarterback. It’s a difficult proposition because while the desire to trade up is there, the Vikings still need to find someone to trade up with.

What is too much of a cost? Do the Vikings need to protect their first-round pick at all costs? Is it worth it to trade the pick? That is the lead topic of conversation on The Real Forno Show.

The other main topic is focused on void years.The Vikings continue to use void years in their contracts. Why is it smart to do so? Should they get away from using them?

We are here to break it all down and more on the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire