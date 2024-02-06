The Real Forno Show: 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl recap

As we move forward in the 2024 NFL offseason, we reflect on what was at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

The most important part of Senior Bowl week for the media is watching practice. It gets everyone, including multiple small school players on the same playing field. The drills allow them to show what they have in one-on-one situations where the best man wins, allowing traits and ability to shine over everything else.

What stood out in Mobile? What players could end up being Minnesota Vikings?

Quinyon Mitchell and Laiatu Latu solidify their status as first round picks

Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. fail to take the next step

Wide receivers and offensive lineman have banner weeks

Spencer Rattler: the best Senior Bowl QB?

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire