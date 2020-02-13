Real or fake, Matt Stafford trade rumors only make Redskins No. 2 pick more valuable

The internet is a wild place, and sometimes, that can be good.

For the Redskins that scenario played out early Thursday when speculation began to grow that the Lions might trade quarterback Matthew Stafford.

One report out of Detroit suggested trade talks for the QB have been in the works "for weeks" and that prompted Stafford's wife to respond via her Instagram story that "if Detroit is done with us" the family would be happy to stay in California rather than go back to the cold in Michigan.

Kelly Stafford's Instagram story regarding the recent trade rumors #Lions pic.twitter.com/6rWls3X2qz — Bradley Marr (@Brad_Marr) February 13, 2020

Instagram stories aside, Lions GM Bob Quinn told the Detroit Free Press that the Stafford trade rumor was "100 percent false."

So that should be the end of the story, right?

Wrong.

Not in a world where the slightest perception can become a reality television show. If the perception exists that the Lions might move on from Stafford, presumably to target a quarterback with the third pick in April's NFL Draft, then other teams need to consider the possibility too.

That means any team that is focused on drafting a quarterback not named Joe Burrow, and Miami is reportedly very interested in Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, might need to jump the Lions to get their guy.

Jumping the Lions at 3 means getting the Redskins pick at No. 2, and that means Washington could command a significant ransom to trade out of the pick.

Multiple reports show that new Redskins boss Ron Rivera wants to take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick, and that would be a great selection. But Miami holds three first-round picks, and Rivera's new team has holes all over the field.

If Miami, or another team, really wants Tua, the number two pick might be the only way to get him.

Would Detroit even want to move Stafford? He's the best quarterback the Lions have had in at least 30 years, and probably much longer than that. He did miss significant time last season with fractures in his back, a major injury, and is 32 year's old.

Contractually, trading Stafford makes no sense. The Lions just restructured his deal and Detroit would take a major salary cap hit to move him.

Trading Matthew Stafford would leave behind $32M of dead cap to the #Lions, a loss of $10.7M of space. Detroit has already restructured and paid out a $6M bonus for the season. He's staying put in 2020. https://t.co/4DC96J5p2k — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 13, 2020

That said, few things in the NFL are ever "100 percent false." Redskins fans might remember when the organization said a report of a "fractured" relationship between Bruce Allen and Trent Williams during 2019 training camp was "100 percent false."

How'd that turn out?

