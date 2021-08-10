Real Endpoints’ chairman, Roger Longman, named to PharmaVOICE 100

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citing his creativity, entrepreneurialism, and leadership over the last 30 years, PharmaVOICE magazine has named Roger Longman, chairman of Real Endpoints, the leading market-access advisory and platform company in the US, one of the 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences for 2021. Roger is a national thought leader and critical voice on the existential industry issues around the value of pharmaceutical innovation, pricing and reimbursement.



The recognition was announced in the magazine’s July/August issue, an annual feature naming the top leaders in all areas of life sciences.

“As a journalist, and at his first company [Windhover Information], Roger helped create the business narrative for biotech’s value—pipeline innovation,” PharmaVOICE wrote. “In his second company, Real Endpoints, Roger is helping create the basis on which that innovation can be paid for – and sustained.”

Jeff Berkowitz, CEO of Real Endpoints, said “We’re delighted by this recognition of Roger’s crucial role in the building of this industry. His insights have helped build businesses for our clients and avoid some pretty dangerous potholes. What’s less well-known is his ability to nurture talent, teaching his colleagues, drawing out their insights, and giving them the confidence and support to perform at the highest levels.”

“But this honor is also particularly gratifying,” he added, “because it’s further recognition that Real Endpoints itself punches well above its weight. Roger is our fourth PharmaVoice honoree in almost as many years.” Real Endpoint’s other PharmaVOICE 100 members are Susan Raiola, the company’s president; Ryan Walsh, VP of client services; and Jeff Berkowitz.

To read the article from PharmaVOICE, click on the following link: https://www.pharmavoice.com/article/2021-07-pharmavoice100-commanders-chiefs

About Real Endpoints

RE’s solutions start from the premise that market access – getting patients the drugs they need -- must be seen holistically, balancing and recognizing the interconnections between pricing, distribution, coverage, innovative contracting, patient and provider support – even organizational design. We thus work with biotech and pharma on a wide range of access projects, but always recognizing that emphasis on one aspect of an access strategy will necessarily affect others. Our integrated view of market access comes from our backgrounds: not consultants, we’ve run major businesses at pharma, throughout the supply chain and at payers where we learned the roadblocks and ways around them.

