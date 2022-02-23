Is there a real chance Giants take wide receiver at No. 7 in 2022 NFL Draft?

Drake London

As all Giants fans know by now that their team is loaded with two Top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. New GM Joe Schoen knows he can immediately jolt his proper rebuild of Big Blue if he gets these two picks right, along with the rest of the draft stock he's armed with.

But what exactly is the right move for Schoen? Is it two offensive linemen to shore up a paltry unit? How about one and a defensive edge to help the pass rush?

There's loads of options, but in his latest mock draft for NFL.com, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah had an outside-the-box take ... if you want to call it that.

Jeremiah had USC WR Drake London going to the Giants at No. 7, which is the Chicago Bears' pick that was traded for last year during the draft. And remember, that was due to a trade down that landed Kadarius Toney -- a wide receiver.

Now, some Giants fans may not like this call but Jeremiah is very well connected and usually doesn't build these mocks based on pure guesses. And given how the Giants' weapons performed in the passing game last year, it's not entirely crazy to say that the team needs help in that department.



Kenny Golladay, whom the team paid a whopping $72 million over four years to, didn't find the end zone once (tight end Chris Myarick caught his first Giants touchdown before the No. 1 receiver). Toney also couldn't get a score, and the Giants' offense as a whole was just awful at scoring points.

With Sterling Shepard a possible cap casualty and Darius Slayton not being consistent, maybe a wide receiver wouldn't be the craziest option for Schoen.

However, considering all the other glaring needs on the Giants' roster, it's going to be hard for Schoen to sell taking a wide receiver at No. 7, especially with Jeremiah having Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux falling past both Giants picks to No. 8, where the Atlanta Falcons take him.

Also, it's worth noting the amount of solid wideouts who have come after the first round in this league. The talent is everywhere -- it just comes down to how it's coached and schemed.

Maybe Jeremiah's on to something. Maybe he's not. But with these two picks, the extra speculation about the Giants' mindset will continue to come out leading up to late April when they hope to spend those picks on impact players.