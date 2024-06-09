Real Betis unable to sign top goalkeeper target for now, player will wait for move to materialise

Real Betis are expected to be in the market for two goalkeepers this summer. A new backup will be required following the departure of Claudio Bravo – Liverpool’s Adrian San Miguel is a candidate – while a first-choice ‘keeper may also be required if Rui Silva leaves, amid interest from his native Portugal.

Betis’ ideal ‘keeper signing is Alvaro Valles, who previously came through the club’s academy before joining Las Palmas in 2018, where he has been ever since. The 26-year-old has already signalled his intention not to sign a new contract, and with his current deal ending in 2025, he could be available on a cut-price deal this summer.

However, Las Palmas have not intention of letting Valles go cheaply, and according to Diario AS, Betis currently cannot afford to re-sign him. Sales, including the expected one of Nabil Fekir, could help, but for now, they cannot make their move.

Fortunately for Real Betis, Valles’ desire is to return to the Benito Villamarin. He’s prepared to wait until Los Verdiblancos come calling, which would involve rejecting any approaches from other clubs. He may even wait until next summer to sign for free, although Las Palmas only want to cash in.