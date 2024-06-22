Real Betis transfer update: Marc Roca, William Carvalho and two defenders on the way?

Real Betis are set for a busy summer, with plenty of turnover coming again. This season Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to see his defence strengthened rather than weakened ahead of the new campaign though.

In front of that defence, Relevo say that Betis are on the verge of an agreement with Leeds United for just under €5m for midfielder Marc Roca, who impressed last season. Alongside him, William Carvalho will again be a candidate to depart the club, and has a release clause of just €2m this summer. That clause expires on the 15th of July though, and while he was close to leaving for Al-Nassr last summer, Carvalho has no destination on the immediate horizon.

With Abner Vinicius, Juan Miranda, Chadi Riad and Sokratis on their way out at the back, Pellegrini will require significant reinforcements. Former Toulouse defender Moussa Diarra can play both in the middle of defence and at left-back, and Diario AS say he is one target, but they face competition from Olympique Marseille. Southampton left-back Romain Perraud seems to be a little further down the line though, and is expected to sign in the coming days. His deal will be worth around €3.5m, as per the same source.