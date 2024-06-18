Real Betis in talks to sign Leeds United star on permanent basis

Real Betis are anticipated to have a very busy summer transfer window, and of the signings they have lined up is someone that was on their books last season. Marc Roca arrived on a season-long loan following Leeds United’s Premier League relegation, and he is expected to continue at the Benito Villamarin for 2024-25.

Leeds’ failed promotion back to the Premier League has meant that Roca will be available on another loan, and Marca say that everything is agreed for this to take place. However, Betis are instead working on a deal to sign Roca on a permanent basis, and they are already in talks with Leeds.

Guido Rodriguez’s expected departure has meant that the need for Real Betis to re-sign Roca has increased significantly. Rather than going for a permanent deal next summer, Los Verdiblancos want to bring it forward to now, and they will hope to reach an agreement with Leeds in the coming weeks.