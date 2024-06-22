Real Betis table opening offer for Las Palmas’ Álvaro Valles

The powers that be at Real Betis have moved forward with an opening offer for Las Palmas goalkeeper Álvaro Valles.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have on Saturday provided an insight into the situation.

Valles, for his part, looks all set to depart Gran Canaria this summer, ahead of the expiration of his Las Palmas contract in 12 months’ time.

And Betis, on the lookout for reinforcements between the posts, are one of a number of clubs to have expressed an interest in his services to date.

The Verdiblancos, in turn, this week tabled a first proposal for Valles.

The bid in question is understood to have come in around the €4 million mark.

As much was rejected without so much as a 2nd thought by the Las Palmas board, however, adamant that, despite their shot-stopper’s delicate contract situation, they will not be forced into a cut-price sale.

Instead, the Amarillos are seeking out a sum in the region of €10 million, one which Betis have no intention of paying.

It is therefore not ruled out that Valles could simply run down his contract, before making the move to the Estadio Benito Villamarín on a free transfer.

Conor Laird | GSFN