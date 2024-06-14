Real Betis set their sights on Celta Vigo youngster

Just one year on from signing for Rafa Benítez’s Celta Vigo side, 23-year-old left-back Manu Sánchez looks to be on the way out of the club.

As per Diario AS, one club which has its sights set on the youngster is Real Betis, a team looking to rebuild the left-hand side of their squad.

Since Rafa Benítez left Celta Vigo and was replaced by Claudio Giráldez, the young wing-back has fallen out of favour at the Galician side.

Sánchez was part of the Spain side which finished as runners-up at the U21 European Championships last summer, and would likely be available for a good bit less than the €10 million for which he was transferred last year. A player swap could even be on the cards.

Another benefit of signing for Betis would be the opportunity to play European football in the Europa Conference League, in what would be a first for the player.

Real Betis isn’t the only possible destination, as Osasuna could also represent an option for Manu Sánchez next season as well.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie