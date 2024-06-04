Real Betis remain interested in Alavés star Rioja

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Real Betis remain keen on the signature of a leading member of the attacking ranks at Alavés.

That’s according to Relevo transfer insider Matteo Moretto, who points towards Luis Rioja as the player in question.

Wide-man Rioja, for his part, is fresh off a solid individual campaign in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

On his way to appearances in all but one of Alavés’ La Liga outings, the 30-year-old racked up a none-too-shabby nine direct goal contributions.

Such exploits have piqued the attentions of a number of clubs across the Spanish top-flight landscape, with the aforementioned Real Betis, it would, appear, front and centre.

The Verdiblancos were first credited with an interest in Rioja back in January, when negotiations over a mid-season transfer were opened with Alavés.

In the end, such talks came to nothing, but Manuel Pellegrini and co, evidently, remain firm believers in the impact which the Spaniard could have at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

As per the aforementioned Matteo Moretto:

‘Luis Rioja is still very present on Betis’ agenda,’ ahead of the summer.

Conor Laird | GSFN