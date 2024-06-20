Real Betis positioned well to sign Leeds star

According to Marca, Real Betis have began talks with Leeds United over the permanent signing of Marc Roca. The 27-year-old impressed the green and white club during his loan spell last season. The Verdiblancos had guaranteed a second loan for the player, but they are now finalising a permanent transfer.

Leeds’ failure to gain promotion to the Premier League practically sealed Roca’s permanent move to Betis. The Championship side lost in the Play Off final at Wembley against Southampton and will therefore need to generate significant income through player sales.

The initial idea was to extend the Spaniard’s loan for next season with an option to make it permanent the season after. However, the La Liga side want take ownership of the player and advance their negotiations with Leeds.

The Catalan’s loan agreement to Betis did not include a purchase option, however the club believe they can now buy the player for a discounted price, exploiting Leeds’ delicate financial situation. The English side initially asked for €8m for the defensive midfielder, however the two clubs are now close to agreeing on a deal worth €5m.

Rajan Sangha | GSFN