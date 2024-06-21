Real Betis join Real Sociedad in hunt for Man City star

Interest in the signature of Manchester City star Sergio Gómez is beginning to mount in La Liga.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards a new suitor as having emerged in the race for his services.

The name of defender Gómez has taken its place front and centre in the headlines across Spain over the course of the last couple of weeks.

This comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the Spaniard has been identified as a market opportunity on the part of Real Sociedad.

On the lookout for reinforcements at left-back ahead of Kieran Tierney’s return to Arsenal, Gómez is considered the ideal replacement.

La Real, however, will not have it all their way in efforts to land the 23-year-old.

As per the aforementioned MD, this comes with another of La Liga’s leading clubs, in Real Betis, also expressing a keen interest in bringing Gómez in for 2024/25.

Themselves searching for fresh blood on the left of the club’s back-four ahead of the impending departures of both Abner Vinícius and Juan Miranda, the Verdiblancos have returned to the table for Gómez – a long-time target.

Elsewhere on the continent, meanwhile, AS Roma and even Bayern Munich are understood to be keeping a close eye on the situation, too.

