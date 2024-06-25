Real Betis make first move to sign leading La Liga goalkeeper with €15m asking price

With Rui Silva having been strongly linked with a move to his homeland of Portugal, Real Betis have been considering their options for a new first-choice goalkeeper. Their top target is Alvaro Valles, a player that came through their academy, and they’ve now taken the first step towards signing him.

On the day that Las Palmas signed another ‘keeper in Dinko Horkas to go alongside Jasper Cillessen, Betis have enquired to the Gran Canaria-based side in regards to Valles, as revealed by Relevo.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez answered the request, and his stance is clear: the asking price for Valles is €15m. That’s despite the ‘keeper only having a year left on his current contract.

At this stage, Valles is set to spend next season in the stands, as he has no intention of signing a new deal at Las Palmas, who are unwilling to lower their asking price. Real Betis will hope that they can reach a mutually-beneficial agreement in the coming weeks. For now, they are not in a rush.