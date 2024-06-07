Real Betis eyeing summer reunion with forgotten Liverpool star

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Real Betis have set their sights on the signature of a somewhat forgotten member of the goalkeeping ranks at Liverpool.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Adrián as the player in question.

Shot-stopper Adrián is fresh off another fruitless campaign on the books of the aforementioned Liverpool, which saw him fail to make a solitary appearance.

With his terms at Anfield having since expired, the Spaniard, in turn, has been widely tipped for a move elsewhere.

Liverpool, for their part, are understood to have offered up a fresh one-year extension, but Adrián, for his part, has to date refused to sign as much.

And this could well come owing to the interest of one of the 37-year-old’s former clubs in a summer reunion.

As per the aforementioned MD, amid their ongoing search for a replacement for Claudio Bravo, Real Betis have earmarked Adrián as a leading target.

It is also assured that the former West Ham man, who spent the early years of his career developing on Betis’ books, would be ‘delighted’ to link back up with the Verdiblancos.

