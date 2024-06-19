Real Betis Defender One Step Away From Joining Inter Milan

Teenage Real Betis defender Alex Perez is one step away from joining Inter Milan.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the Spaniard will join on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option.

Inter have been looking to sign a young defender this summer transfer window.

And Real Betis’s Perez has emerged as a player who the Nerazzurri very much see as one for the future.

Perez is only eighteen years of age. And he has yet to make an appearance for Betis’s senior team.

However, Inter believe that the 18-year-old has the potential to grow into a defender in their first team.

Inter and Betis have been in talks for Perez for over a week now.

And the two clubs have all but sealed an agreement on a transfer of the young defender.

Inter will bring Perez in on loan initially. Then, there will be a purchase option for the Nerazzurri to sign the Spaniard on a permanent basis next summer.

The Gazzetta report that the clubs are set to agree on a fee of €3 million for that purchase option.

Then, Perez will play with Inter’s Primavera or Under-19 team next season.

Inter will also potentially offer the teenage defender a pathway into the first team, with the potential for call-ups to the senior squad over the second half of next season.

Inter’s hope is that Perez can follow a similar trajectory to defender Yann Bisseck at the club.

Bisseck joined the Nerazzurri last summer from Danish side Aarhus.

In the case of Perez, the Spaniard is a few years younger than Bisseck was when the Germany Under-21 international made the move.

However, Inter see the 18-year-old as having all the potential to have a similar pathway at the club.