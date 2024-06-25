Real Betis consider making move for second Leeds United star

Real Betis are expected to secure a deal for Marc Roca in the coming weeks. The defensive midfielder spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin, and a second agreement should come soon, although it’s yet to be seen whether it’s another temporary arrangement, or a permanent one. As it turns out, he may not be the only Leeds United player to join.

As per Marca, Betis have their eye on Diego Llorente, who was on loan at Roma in 2023-24. Sporting director Manu Fajardo is monitoring the 30-year-old situation, and it is almost certain that he will be available this summer because of Leeds’ failed attempt to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Real Betis may not get the chance to sign Llorente, as Roma have a €5m buy option that they can trigger in the next few days. They’ll surely be hoping to get an opportunity at the very least, given how desperate they are for central defenders.