Real Betis confident of landing Mexico international Guardado

Mexico international Andres Guardado appears to be nearing a move to La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Despite links to Major League Soccer this summer, talk of a move from current club PSV to the Spanish side picked up last week.

On Thursday, Betis vice president Lorenzo Serra Ferrer spoke about the move for the 30-year-old in a press conference, making it clear that club is expecting to get a deal done.

"He'll give us a lot," said Serra. "He is a great footballer with an impressive resume. He has chosen Betis as a base to play in his fourth World Cup, which tells you the magnitude and relevance of the player."

Guardado has one year left on his deal with PSV, but with the move now expected Ferrer heaped praise on the midfielder's quality, saying that the Dutch side's boss, Phillip Cocu, gave a glowing review of the midfielder.

“He has some magnificent qualities," he said. "I’ve been talking with Cocu, his coach, an old friend and a player who I coached and he speaks really highly of his humanity, his character as a leader, his versatility.

"I think he’ll give experience, a phenomenal attitude, commitment. I’m convinced that he’s going to fit perfectly"

Guardado has experience in La Liga, having spent time in the Spanish top flight with both Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia.