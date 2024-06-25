Real Betis announce double free agent departure

La Liga outfit Real Betis have on Tuesday announced the respective departures of two members of the club’s first-team squad.

The pair in question? Guido Rodríguez, and Juan Miranda.

The exits of Guido and Miranda alike have of course been on the cards at Betis for some time now.

As much comes after both allowed their contract terms to run down, ahead of their imminent expirations at the end of the month.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, it therefore came as little surprise when the names of the midfielder and defender alike were put to Verdiblancos vice president José Miguel Catalán.

And, in quotes gathered by Relevo transfer insider Matteo Moretto, Catalán went on to confirm that, despite the best efforts of the club, ‘there doesn’t seem to be a chance’ of either Guido or Miranda remaining:

“With both cases we have been in negotiations with them and their representatives for quite some time for the renewal. In the end, those offers have not been accepted. The final moment arrives, let’s say until June 30, and there are no open negotiations. There doesn’t seem to be a chance. When the time comes we will thank you for all your work.”

