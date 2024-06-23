Real Betis ‘accelerate’ Iker Losada swoop

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Real Betis have stepped up their pursuit of Racing de Ferrol star Iker Losada.

That’s according to Relevo, who have this weekend provided an insight into the situation.

Attacker Losada, for his part, is fresh off a fine season, in Spain’s 2nd tier.

All told, across 41 appearances in the colours of the aforementioned Racing de Ferrol, the 22-year-old racked up a head-turning nine goals, and seven assists.

And such production did not go at all unappreciated across the La Liga landscape.

To date, a whole host of top-flight clubs have been credited with an interest in Losada’s signature, eager to take advantage of his cut-price €1.8 million release clause.

And, if the latest word to have surfaced on Sunday is anything to go by, one such outfit are ready to imminently step up their pursuit.

As per the aforementioned Relevo:

‘Real Betis has accelerated the negotiation to close the incorporation of Iker Losada.’

After learning of rival interest from Celta Vigo, Betis have emerged ‘in force’ to convince the talented attacker of the merits of a Verdiblancos switch, currently in the process of negotiating the payment of Losada’s Racing release clause.

Conor Laird | GSFN