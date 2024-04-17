Real Bedford win title days after US bitcoin investment

Non-league Real Bedford have clinched a second successive title just days after receiving a $4.5m (about £3.6m) investment boost from the USA.

The Pirates beat London Lions 2-0 to make sure of becoming South Midlands Premier Division champions.

Ben Stevens and Luke Knight scored the goals to lift them into the fourth tier of non-league football for next season.

Real received the bitcoin investment from Winkelvoss Capital, owned by twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

And they are now co-owners of Real with bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack, who took over Bedford FC in 2021 with the aim of steering the club into the English Football League and eventually the Premier League, leading to the name change.

Manager Rob Sinclair does not expect to be spending any of the Winkelvoss money over the summer, with his playing budget for next season already having been agreed in principle with McCormack.

"Pete always plans a year ahead," the 34-year-old told BBC Sport. "This money will be going into facilities and what he wants to build within the community to grow this football club and build a sustainable model."

Having become South Midlands Division One champions in 2022-23, they have won 28 of their 35 league games this season, and lost only once.

They have scored 116 goals in the process and conceded only 23 to reach 90 points.

"Promotion was one of those big moments. The second half performance they delivered (against London Lions) was absolutely superb - they have been sensational all season and a joy to work with," said Sinclair.

"Last summer I went a lot younger with my recruitment. The nucleus (for next season) is there but there will definitely be signings, lads who want to progress, learn and develop."

Their success raises the possibility of facing local rivals Bedford Town in Southern League Division One Central next season - but the Eagles are currently second in the table and with two games to play and looking for promotion to English football's seventh tier.

"Rivalries are a good thing, as long as they're healthy. I played for Bedford (Town) at the end of my playing career, I enjoyed it there and wish them well," Sinclair said.

"I want (the town of) Bedford to be successful. With the size of the population, why shouldn't we have teams trying to go up through the levels?

"I worry about Real Bedford, they worry about Bedford Town - if we do end up playing each other, it will be great."

Real will end their league campaign against Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday before looking to add another trophy next Wednesday when they face Cockfosters in the South Midlands Premier Cup final.