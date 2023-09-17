Will the real Auburn football offense please stand up? It's time with SEC play looming

AUBURN — Oh, how a week can change things.

Auburn football's offense − particularly the passing game − was horrific at Cal. Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford combined to complete just 10 of their 17 passes for 94 yards against the Golden Bears, and Ashford, who's known for his abilities as a runner, finished with a mere 8 yards on four carries.

Seven days later against Samford, though? Ashford had two touchdowns − a short rushing score in the red zone and a 32-yard toss to a streaking Micah Riley in the fourth quarter − and Thorne finished with more than 400 yards of total offense, including a career-best 123 yards on the ground; his previous high was 47 yards.

Thorne, who is the first Auburn QB to throw for more 200 yards and rush for more than 100 since Nick Marshall in 2014, proved he's capable of being the guy coach Hugh Freeze thought he had nabbed out of the portal in May; the guy the 53-year-old coach trusted to captain the Tigers in his first year back coaching in the SEC.

It was important for Thorne − and the offense as a whole, for that matter − to prove competent enough to bounce back from an ugly performance, but it doesn't quite match what Marshall did in 2014.

Marshall and Thorne both lit the Bulldogs up, but the Bulldogs that Marshall excelled against were from Mississippi State. Thorne tallied his gaudy numbers versus the Bulldogs of Samford, an FCS team well below the Tigers in the hierarchy of college football.

That's not news to Thorne.

"I guess that’s cool to say," Thorne said when told of his statistical accomplishment. "I’m not going to go put that up on my wall or anything. I don’t know. It’s kind of a cool stat to hear. But like I said earlier, after midday (Sunday), this game is over, so you take the good things and build on them. ...

"No matter how many yards you had or didn’t have. ... it’s the same process."

Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) stretches the ball out as he crosses the goalline for a touchdown against Samford Bulldogs defensive back Kourtlan Marsh (1) during second half action in the AU vs. Samford game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the AU campus in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday September 16, 2023.

The process Freeze put his team through between Weeks 2 and 3 needs to replicated. Again and again. And it needs to ratchet up.

Auburn's opponents will only get stronger, as a stretch of Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss awaits the Tigers. The team is 3-0 for the first time since 2019 and only the second time since 2014, but however this season goes hinges on what Auburn can do against its eight SEC tests.

We're a week away from seeing if the Tigers are ready to pass their first one.

"It'll test all of us," Freeze said of the approaching slate. "We're very young in our journey, and how we handle both success and failures will be vital. ... I don't know how many plays we had tonight offensively and defensively, but you'd love to watch the film ... and say that we lined up and executed at about a 90% rate.

"I know that when I watch it, that's not going to be the case. That's my job to get that percentage way up there with our team, where the execution of the call is done with great effort, and is done correctly. You may lose a one-on-one block or a one-on-one matchup − that will happen in this league − but hopefully we will not self-sabotage."

