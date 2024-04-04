Reagan Milheim wins wrestling MVP after capturing state title

Apr. 3—Being raised in a wrestling family comes with some lofty expectations. However, Reagan Milheim shattered those expectations with an impressive second-year campaign.

After losing in the state final as a freshman, the Warrior Run sophomore came back this season and won the state title at 145 pounds. Milheim coming away with the area's only gold medal is the reason why he was named the Daily Item Wrestler of the Year.

Milheim was the first Warrior Run wrestler to win a state title since Jason Guffey did it in 2006, and the area's first gold-medalist since Selinsgrove's Nate Schon won the heavyweight title in 2021.

"It feels good," Milheim said. "I know that all my hard work has paid off, so coming in and getting that win at the end of the season feels good."

Milheim defeated Southern Columbia senior Mason Barvitskie to capture his first state gold. Milheim won in a 3-1 decision after securing a takedown in the waning seconds of regulation. It was the fourth time that Milheim and Barvitskie squared off in a championship bout in the postseason. Barvitskie's only win against Milheim came at the Class 2A Northeast Regional a week prior.

Milheim ended the season with a 49-3 record. After compiling 48 victories as a freshman, Milheim is only three wins away from the century mark with 97.

Milheim lost in the 139 final as a freshman to Wyoming Area's Anthony Evanitsky in a 7-4 decision. Evanitsky is a Harvard recruit and a national champion after wrestling for Wyoming Seminary this season.

"He spends time wrestling pretty much year-round," said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. "He spends time doing strength training and stuff, so it's not like it's any one thing. He was competitive and gritty and tough last year, and he has a ton of confidence in himself. Even though he had a couple of losses going into the postseason, for us as a coaching staff, we felt confident with what he was going to be able to do."

Milheim comes from a wrestling lineage. His father, Aaron, is an assistant on the Warrior Run coaching staff. His two older brothers, Kaden and Cameron, have also put up impressive numbers for the Defenders' wrestling program.

Kaden Milheim, who's currently wrestling at American University, won two bronze medals for Warrior Run. Cameron Milheim, who's recruited to wrestle at American, won his third state medal to end his junior season.

"They influence me a lot," Reagan Milheim said. "My dad's always keeping me on track with my diet and how hard I'm working. Also with my brothers, I go up with them in practice, so they're always pushing me. It's a good environment."

Betz believes that having a state champion like Milheim on the team will help the Warrior Run wrestling program as a whole.

"When have that happening in a program, it gives hope to those guys that are younger," Betz said. "It gives aspirations that those are things that can happen in small schools like ours if you work hard and put in the time. So when people can see that, especially in the junior high and elementary program, when you see that, that makes that dream more of a reality and a possibility."