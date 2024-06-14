Get ready to watch USC, Lincoln Riley at Big Ten media days on BTN

The USC Trojans move into the Big Ten for the 2024 college football season and the 2024-2025 college sports cycle. USC’s first significant Big Ten event, to be broadcast on Big Ten Network, will be the Big Ten media days extravaganza in late July.

John Canzano, at his Substack, provided the schedule for Big Ten media days in Indianapolis (paywalled; subscription required):

Big Ten Media Day is July 23-25 in Indianapolis. Commissioner Tony Petitti will address the media and give a state-of-the-union speech on Day 1. The 18-team conference is splitting the event into six-team pods over three days. The head coach for each team and three athletes will attend. I spoke with a representative of the Big Ten earlier this week and talked about logistics for the event at Lucas Oil Stadium. The football field itself will be utilized for the general media scrum and interviews. The Big Ten’s television rights holders (Fox, CBS, NBC, Big Ten Network, etc.) will be set up on the lower level of the facility, filming promotional and marketing content that viewers will see throughout the season.

Big Ten Network on your list of channels and be ready on July 24. We will have extensive coverage of USC and the rest of the Big Ten at Big Ten media days.

